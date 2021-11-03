Watch
Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying'

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kristen Stewart, the star of "Spencer," is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Directors Guild of America, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kristen Stewart
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 16:02:00-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

The 31-year-old actor announced the news on "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday.

Stewart told the host: “We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

She also revealed that Meyer did the proposing, saying she had “very distinctly carved out” what she wanted.

The actor said Meyer “nailed it.”

The two started dating in 2019 after they met at a mutual friends’ party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles.

Meyer a week ago on Instagram posted a photo of them laying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption, “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.”

