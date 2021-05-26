Marilyn Manson faces active arrest warrant in New Hampshire, police department says

A New Hampshire police department says it has issued an arrest warrant for rock artist Marilyn Manson.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the Gilford Police Department said it had issued an active arrest warrant for Brian Hugh Warner — Manson’s legal name. The department says Manson has been charged with misdemeanor simple assault stemming from a 2019 incident.

According to the department, the alleged assault occurred at Manson’s concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019. The accuser is a videographer that was hired to film the concert. That videographer says they were assaulted while working in the stage pit area.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the department said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In a statement to NBC News, an attorney for Manson called the claim “ludicrous” and said Manson was committed to working with authorities.

The department said the simple assault charge is a “Class A misdemeanor.” If convicted, the department said Manson would face a maximum sentence of less than one year in prison and a fine of $2,000 or less.

The charge is the latest controversy for Manson, who was accused of abuse by two former girlfriends earlier this year.

In February, ex-fiance and actress Evan Rachel Wood claimed that Manson had “horrifically abused me for years” and “left me brainwashed into submission.” Following Wood’s accusations, Manson was dropped from his label, Loma Vista Recordings.

Later that month, actress Esme Bianco also accused Manson of abuse during their relationship in the ‘00s.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in February that it is investigating Manson following accusations of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011.

The Gilford Police Department said Tuesday that the charges against Manson were not sexual in nature.