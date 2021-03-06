Michael Stanley, Cleveland rocker and longtime radio DJ, dies at age 72

CLEVELAND — Legendary Cleveland singer-songwriter and radio personality Michael Stanley died Friday at the age of 72.

On March 3, 2021, Stanley's family issued a statement on his behalf to let fans know why hadn’t been appearing in his usual 3-7 p.m. slot on 98.5 WNCX. Stanley’s last day on the air was on Feb. 19.

Stanley, a Cleveland native, recorded several memorable hits, such as "My Town” and “He Can’t Love You,” over the course of several decades. In all, Stanley recorded more than 18 albums and gave hundreds of concert performances.

"Michael battled lung cancer for seven months with the same strength and dignity he carried throughout his life. He will always be remembered as a loving father, brother, husband, a loyal friend, and the leader of one of Cleveland's most successful rock bands," 98.5 WNCX said.

Prior to his passing, Stanley penned a farewell letter to his friends, family and fans. 98.5 WNCX shared his final message on their Facebook page.

"Hey gang...Well, if you're reading this then I am off to catch up with that big club tour in the sky. But before the bus pulls out I wanted to thank all of you for being a part of my musical journey, both on the stage, on record, and behind the microphone here at WNCX," he wrote.

In the 1970s and 80s, Stanley toured with some of the biggest names in music, such as Foreigner, The Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, and The Doobie Brothers. He also worked with Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren and David Sanborn.

In addition to music, Stanley was the recipient of a dozen regional Emmy Awards for his work on television with Fox 8. He’s been a fixture on WNCX for years.

The corner of Euclid Avenue and Huron Road was renamed Michael Stanley Way in his honor.

