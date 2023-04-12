Ann Arbor's Mothfire Brewing Co. to open new taproom this June

Ann Arbor-based Mothfire Brewing Co. will open its new taphouse and brewery this spring after three years of operating out of its location on Industrial Highway.

The 6,000-square-foot space at 713 W. Ellsworth Rd. is near I-94 and State St. and the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

The brewery will also include a 75+ person patio with multiple fire pits, live music and rotating immersive art installation.

Head Brewery Alexis Jorgensen will continue to head up the brewery operations, and the brewery has also partnered with Ann Arbor chefs Bobby Rosenberger and Kyle Young and their new venture, Carrozza Pizza, a wood-fired school bus

“Mothfire’s vision is all about sparking a cultural bonfire to gather the community around art, music and beer. This new space provides us creative freedom to fully extend our wings and share our beer more widely both locally and across the state of Michigan. We couldn’t be more excited for this metamorphosis.” Noah Kaplan, one of the owners, said in a statement.

The brewery's beer focuses on collaboration, creativity, craftsmanship and local ingredients. They use Michigan farms for all base malts and select hops.

They focus on IPAs but also specialize in craft pilsners, stouts and fruited sours.

In all, they will have 16 taps, including local kombucha and craft hard seltzer cocktails.

It's scheduled to open in early June, and more details surrounding the grand opening will be released in the future.