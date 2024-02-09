Atwater adds retail distribution for low-carb beer 'D-Light'

Detroit's Atwater Brewery is expanding its low-calorie, low-carb beer "D Light" to retail locations around metro Detroit.

The refreshing beer that was originally sold at Comerica Park last season will now be sold in stores around the area in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

Coming in at 4.2% ABV, the beer is light-bodied, has only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs per 12-ounce serving. It will be sold at most local retailers.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ultimate Light Beer to Michigan consumers. Low in calories and carbohydrates, this beer is high on home-town pride. We view the iconic Detroit ‘D’ on the packaging as a badge of honor for the hardworking people of this city. Join us in raising a can this summer, to you, to us, and to Detroit. Cheers!” Atwater said.

A portion of the proceeds form sales will go to the Detroit Tigers Foundation.

"We are thrilled about the success of the D-Light beer collaboration with Atwater at Comerica Park, and we are excited to announce the extension of this partnership to retail," Shannon Lapsley, the director of foundations for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment said in a statement.. "The expansion into retail means that fans of the Tigers and the beer alike will enjoy greater accessibility. Furthermore, the Detroit Tigers Foundation and its beneficiaries will reap the rewards from the proceeds generated."