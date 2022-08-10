Short's Brewing Co., Eastern Market Brewing Co. combine beers to create 'Elephant Parade'

(WXYZ) — Two of Michigan's more popular breweries have teamed up for a new beer with their iconic flavors.

Short's Brewing Co., based in Bellaire, and Eastern Market Brewing Co., based in Detroit, announced the collaboration.

The two breweries combined Short's Soft Parade, a fruit ale, with EMBC's Elephant Juice, a hazy IPA, to create Elephant Parade.

"A monumental match made in fermentation heaven. When we started talking, Dayne had the awesome idea to bring Elephant Juice and Soft Parade together. So we did just that, in our brewery and theirs. Hazy and pink with massive citrus and berry flavors and a mouth-watering, juicy mouth feel," Short's posted on Instagram.

According to the breweries, it is available on tap at Short's and at Eastern Market Brewing Company.