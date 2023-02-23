Michigan DNR reviews ‘Cocaine Bear’

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted a video to social media Thursday reviewing the film Cocaine Bear.

Cocaine Bear is a thriller loosely based on the true story of a bear that ingests — well — cocaine.

Rachel with the DNR went through the film’s trailer and provided commentary on its accuracy, educating viewers on black bears in the process.

When your wildlife folks ask if they can review the Cocaine Bear trailer and you didn't think they were serious...😅😐🤣 Enjoy (and maybe learn something about bears? 🤔) pic.twitter.com/ITzEIb8xRl — Michigan Department of Natural Resources (@MichiganDNR) February 23, 2023

“Okay, so the movie does start off with some accuracy,” she says. “Bears do make noises similar to this. It's more often a grunt or a huff or sometimes they'll click their jaws back and forth.”

If a bear makes that noise, Rachel says the bear is uncomfortable and should be avoided at all costs.

She goes on to say the film’s accuracy to real-life events ends there.

“The next scene shows the bear eating a brick of cocaine like a Flintstone vitamin,” Rachel describes. “We can speculate that this is probably not true considering the medical examiner only found between three and four ounces of cocaine in the bear’s system, which unfortunately was enough for it to overdose and die.”

Rachel ends the video by explaining the real-life bear never went on a killing spree.

“Bear attacks on humans are still extremely unlikely,” she adds. “Black bears are far more likely to flee an area than act aggressively at all.”

If you ever do come face-to-face with a bear, Rachel advises to raise your hands over your head and produce threatening noises. She says the bear should run away.

Cocaine Bear rampages into theaters Feb. 24.

