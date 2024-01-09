Watch Now
Disney announces The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are coming to the big screen

Posted at 1:47 PM, Jan 09, 2024
(WXYZ) — The Walt Disney Company says a new Star Wars movie is coming that will feature some very familiar characters - but they won't be from the original series of movies.

The company announced Tuesday that the popular Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian will make the jump to the big screen with his little green fried Grogu - who is also known as Baby Yoda.

The film, which does not have a release date yet, will be directed by Jon Favreau, and will go into production later the year.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a news release. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy added that “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

The announcement also revealed that a second season of the popular show Ahsoka is also under development.

