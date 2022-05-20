Music, yoga and brunch happening in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, there are events going on for kids, adults and families.
You can even catch the Detroit City FC men take on Atlanta United 2.
Here's a list of seven things to do in the area this weekend:
Saturday
- A Wild Time at the Detroit Zoo
- 7 a.m. to noon
- Detroit Zoo
- Tickets: shadesofpink.securesweet.com
- OM at the Max: Spring is in the Air
- 11 a.m.
- The Cube
- Tickets: tickets.dso.org
- Whiskey Myers
- 6:30 p.m.
- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
- DCFC Men vs Atlanta United FC 2
- 7:30 p.m.
- Keyworth Stadium
- Tickets: tickets.detcityfc.com
Sunday
- Monthly Brunch Series-Good Vibez Brunch (Classic House and EDM)
- Noon to 3 p.m.
- Detroit Shipping Company
- Free admission: detroitshippingcompany.com
- Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch
- 3 p.m.
- Music Hall Center
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
- Shayne Smith – Prison for Wizards Tour
- 7:30 p.m.
- Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
- Tickets: etix.com
