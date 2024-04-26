Eminem announces new album coming this summer on NFL Draft Day 1

(WXYZ) — In addition to his appearance to kick off the NFL Draft, Eminem announced a new album on Thursday night.

The album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grace) was unveiled with a trailer featuring 50 Cent and an Unsolved Mysteries-type host which depicts the murder of Eminem's alter ego. Eminem also makes a humorous appearance at the end.

It was posted to the Eminem X account on the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE). Summer 2024. https://t.co/J3F45PQDLx pic.twitter.com/tdJ4d4PzV0 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 26, 2024

It's unclear when exactly the album will be released beyond being promised sometime in the summer of this year.