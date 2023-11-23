New 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' trailer shows Arthur fighting to save his son

Aquaman (Jason Momoa) will fight to save his son in his next big screen adventure. Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel is scheduled to be released on December 22.

In the time since the first Aquaman movie, Arthur and Mera (Amber Heard) have gotten married, and now have a child. Once again, Aquaman will go up against Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who blames the superhero for the death of his father. As part of his plan, Black Manta kidnaps Arthur’s infant son. To stop Black Manta, Arthur will have to team-up with his former enemy and half-brother: Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also star Nicole Kidman as Atlanna (Arthur’s mother), Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry (Arthur’s father), Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus (Mera’s father), and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Just like the first Aquaman movie, the sequel was directed by James Wan. The film’s script was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by Wan, Johnson-McGoldrick, Momoa, and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the final film set in the DCEU, which began with Man of Steel in 2013. A new DC Universe under the supervision of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will be launched with the animated series Creature Commandos. The first film in the new DCU will be 2025’s Superman: Legacy, which will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. A new movie version of Batman will be introduced in The Brave and the Bold.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22. The new trailer for the film can be watched below:

