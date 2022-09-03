Watch Now
Entertainment

On 'National Cinema Day,' movie tickets are just $3

Film 3 Dollar Movie Tickets
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Movie theaters reopen after COVID-19 closures on March 5, 2021, in New York. For one day, Sept. 3, 2022, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Film 3 Dollar Movie Tickets
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 14:53:34-04

NEW YORK (AP) — "National Cinema Day" is bringing the big screen to moviegoers for a small price - no more than $3 - as American theaters look to fill seats during the late summer lull.

On Saturday only, movie tickets are just $3 in the vast majority of theaters.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced the plans Aug. 28, saying the nationwide discount day would be offered on more than 30,000 screens in more than 3,000 theaters.

Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest for movie-going.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website