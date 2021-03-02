Menu

Watch
Entertainment

Pandemic Golden Globes ratings plunge 64% to 6.9M viewers

items.[0].image.alt
NBC/AP
In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, hosts Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)
2021 Golden Globe Awards
Posted at 6:16 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 18:16:53-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Television viewers showed little interest in the pandemic-era Golden Globes.

The annual awards ceremony reached 6.9 million viewers, down a whopping 64 percent from the pre-lockdown broadcast in 2020.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appeared on separate coasts and, for a nation already Zoomed-out, nominees were on remote screens instead of walking down a red carpet.

The film nominees also suffered from a lack of buzz, partly because virtually no one went to a theater in the past year.

NBC's plight represents ABC's fear: the Oscars, traditionally the granddaddy of awards season, are being held in April and are already coming off its smallest audience ever.

According to The Associated Press, this year's show was the lowest broadcast since NBC began broadcasting it in 1996.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website