Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida with no signs of trauma.

That's according to a sheriff's office report released Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office report says there were no signs of foul play, and the room itself was in order.

Saget's left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on his bed when deputies and paramedics arrived Sunday at his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House."

According to the Associated Press, the 65-year-old was scheduled to check out his room on Sunday. Still, when family members could not get in touch with him, they contacted hotel security.

When hotel security got to the room, they found the lights off and Saget on the bed and cold to the touch.

After checking for a pulse and breathing and not finding one, hotel security's dispatch contacted 911.

The news outlet reported that Saget was declared dead shortly before 4:20 p.m. ET. on Sunday.

Hotel key records showed he entered the room a little before 2:20 a.m. ET, the AP reported.

The medical examiner's office told the AP that an autopsy report could take up to four months to be completed.