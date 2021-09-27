Watch
'SNL' returning with all but one incumbent cast member

Mary Altaffer/AP
Mary Altaffer/AP
Posted at 3:09 PM, Sep 27, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 47th season this weekend with a bit of a surprise.

All but one of the cast members are returning.

Only Beck Bennett has said he will not be coming back for the show.

There was some mystery about whether some of the veteran cast members, like Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Pete Davidson, would return.

But all will be back for at least some of the season.

The new season begins this Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest — and a crowded stage of 16 announced cast members and five featured performers.

Last week, the sketch comedy show announced a list of celebrity guest hosts.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West will be making her hosting debut on the NBC sketch comedy show on Oct. 9 with music guest Halsey.

Jason Sudeikis will host on Oct. 23 and Brandi Carlile will be the musical guest.

Rami Malek will host on Oct. 16 with musical guest Young Thug.

