Stevie Nicks announced as 50th act for Pine Knob's 50th anniversary season

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ0 — Pine Knob's jam-packed 50th anniversary season is even bigger as Stevie Nicks has been added to the schedule.

Nicks will be performing at the venue as part of the second leg of her 2022 tour. The show will be Tuesday, September 13.

Nicks is also the 50th act announced for this season at Pine Knob, the first since the venue reverted to its traditional name following decades as DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com