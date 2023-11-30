ABC puts Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' on January's primetime schedule

(WXYZ) — One of Hulu's most talked about shows, "Only Murders in the Building" is coming to ABC and WXYZ-TV in January.

The network announced the series's first season, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will air Tuesdays in January, with the first three episodes airing on Tuesday, January 2.

Variety is reporting the series is being given a broadcast run to fill the gap ABC has because of the strikes by the Writer's Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. The trade paper also says the show will be edited to meet broadcast standards.

The 10-episode season will air on the following schedule:



Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 1-3)

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 4-6)

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 7-9)

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Episode 10)

The show was officially renewed for a fourth season on Hulu recently. It is the streaming service's most-view original comedy series ever and

ABC describes the season of the show as follows: