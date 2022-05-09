New ‘Doctor Who’ star is ‘Sex Education’ actor Ncuti Gatwa

LONDON (AP) — The BBC has ended speculation over the iconic Time Lord's regeneration, announcing that Ncuti Gatwa will take the mantle from Jodie Whittaker on “Doctor Who.”

The broadcaster announced Sunday that Gatwa will become the new Doctor in 2023.

The 29-year-old was born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland and currently stars on Netflix's high school comedy-drama “Sex Education.” He will be the first Black actor to helm the quintessential British sci-fi show, but he won't be the first Black Doctor altogether.

Whittaker was the first woman to play the central extraterrestrial and her last episode is expected to air later this year.