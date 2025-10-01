Where can you watch the Peanuts holiday specials for free in 2025

(WXYZ) — If you're looking to watch any of the Peanuts holiday specials, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, you're going to have to use Apple TV+.

However, the good news is that you'll have the opportunity to watch all three for free on the streaming service.

According to Apple, the specials will air as follows:



“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” — Stream for Free Saturday, October 18, 2025, and Sunday, October 19, 2025

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” — Stream for Free Saturday, November 15, 2025, and Sunday, November 16, 2025

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — Stream for Free Saturday, December 13, 202,5 and Sunday, December 14, 2025

Subscribers will be able to watch the specials any time they want. Apple announced this year's airing in a news release announcing that they have extended their partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to remain the exclusive streaming home for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and all the Peanuts until 2030. The extension comes at a time when the Peanuts franchise is celebrating a big milestone.

“In this milestone 75th anniversary year, it feels incredibly meaningful to continue our collaboration with our brilliant partners at WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson,” said Tara Sorensen, head of children’s programming, Apple TV+, in a news release. “Our commitment, dedication and passion for Peanuts runs deep. These beloved characters and stories hold a timeless significance, resonating with people of all ages across the globe. And we are delighted that the iconic holiday specials will be available for everyone to experience, continuing this time-honored, comforting tradition.”

In addition to the holiday specials, Apple TV+ offers a large library of Peanuts content, including original shows, like Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show and Camp Snoopy, as well as specials, like It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, Lucy’s School, To Mom (And Dad), With Love, One-of-a-Kind Marcie, Welcome Home, Franklin, For Auld Lang Syne and A Summer Musical. The streaming library also includes other classic Peanuts programming, as well as two Peanuts documentaries.