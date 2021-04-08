Unreleased Prince album 'Welcome 2 America' set to be released on July 30

Prince's previously unreleased "Welcome 2 America" album is dropping in July.

The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings announced that the album is set to be released on July 30.

The album will also include a Blu-ray with a full concert that Prince performed at The Forum in 2011.

The Prince estate said the 12-track album was recorded in 2010 and "documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice."

According to CBS News, the new music will debut on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Prince, who died of an accidental overdose of painkillers in 2016, left no will, CBS News reported.