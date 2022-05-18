Weird Al announces COVID diagnosis, Detroit show postponed

(WXYZ) — Parody singer Weird Al Yankovic has announced he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and he will have to postpone two upcoming Michigan shows.

Yankovic made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday. He says he has mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

Weird Al had been scheduled to play at The Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Wednesday, May 18 and at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit on Friday, May 20.

In his tweet, Yankovic says those shows will now be rescheduled. The makeup dates are expected to be announced at a later time.