Weird Al announces COVID diagnosis, Detroit show postponed

'Weird Al' Yankovic bringing new 'Strings Attached' tour to Michigan
<p>HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 17: Weird Al Yankovic attends the 3rd Annual Hilarity for Charity Variety Show to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, presented by Genworth, at Hollywood Palladium on October 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Hilarity For Charity)</p>
Posted at 7:41 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 19:41:02-04

(WXYZ) — Parody singer Weird Al Yankovic has announced he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and he will have to postpone two upcoming Michigan shows.

Yankovic made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday. He says he has mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

Weird Al had been scheduled to play at The Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Wednesday, May 18 and at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit on Friday, May 20.

In his tweet, Yankovic says those shows will now be rescheduled. The makeup dates are expected to be announced at a later time.

