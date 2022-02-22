Examining children and gun violence with Detroit police Chief James White

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Since the beginning of the year, the city of Detroit has had several shootings involving children including one on Sunday.

Monday on 7 UpFront, Detroit Police Department Chief James White joined us to discuss the shootings and importance of gun safety.

"The reality of it is, this is hard on everyone. This is hard on our community, it's hard on me, it's hard on our officers," White said. "They see this stuff day in and day out and that scene yesterday was one of the most tragic in 26 years."

