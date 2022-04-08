Examining Detroit Tigers' Opening Day and what's new at Comerica Park

(WXYZ) — We're just hours away from the 2022 Detroit Tigers' Opening Day at Comerica Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m Friday.

Joining us to talk about it and what's new at the ballpark in tonight's 7 UpFront segment is President of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment Chris McGowan.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"It's really good to be here. The staff's been working really hard to welcome 40,000 fans into the ballpark tomorrow and we're excited as an organization to have a more normal Opening Day," McGowan says.