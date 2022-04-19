Examining Detroit's pilot project to provide internet access to all

(WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is preparing to launch a program aimed at providing internet access to all. Policymakers, community leaders and residents will discuss the program during meetings Wednesday.

Joining us Tuesday on 7 UpFront is Joshua Edmonds, the director of Digital Inclusion for the city of Detroit's Department of Innovation and Technology.

"We're starting in Hope Village based on the feedback we received from the community that late last year, they had a 45-day internet outage. Obviously, a 45-day outage anywhere is bad, but especially in a Detroit neighborhood. And so, we're starting there and this project entails us running fiber-optic cable to every household that opts in. Fiber-optic cable for those who are watching is currently the fastest internet standard... that we, the city, believe is in line with the... Build Back Better (Plan)," Edmonds said.