Examining the current state of the war in Ukraine

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a look at how things have developed in Ukraine over the last few weeks.

We're being rejoined by Former Assistant Vice Chief of Staff for the U.S. Air Force retired Lt. General Richard Newton to talk about it. We last spoke with Lt. General Newton on March 21.

"It's just a whole new chapter of the war. Putin has given up taking Kyiv. He's now moved his forces out of Ukraine and now resetting them for a new offensive action that will come in from the east and the southeast," Newton says. "But if the reports are anywhere true in what is now rumors of chemical weapons use in Mariupol, that is a tremendous gamechanger, not only in terms of just the offensive action we've seen in the attack, but again, really for the entire world that Putin would actually be using chemical weapons against civilians in Mariupol. That would be extraordinary."