Examining the impact of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again across the country, with some cities reinstating mask mandates due to the uptick.

The CDC says the BA.2 subvariant of omicron is estimated to make up more than 90% of the COVID variants in the US right now.

We're talking about it in tonight's 7 UpFront segment with Dr. Dennis Cunningham from Henry Ford Health System.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We are seeing more positive COVID tests. We do track how many tests are positive, that number is going up. Fortunately, we're not seeing a huge increase in patients being admitted to the hospital," Cunningham says. "Most of this still tends to be in the outpatient world."