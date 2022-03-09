Examining the importance of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're continuing an important and life-saving conversation while honoring Detroit media personality Jamie Samuelsen, who passed away in the summer of 2020 of colon cancer.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Jamie's wife, our friend and former WXYZ-TV colleague Christy McDonald is joining us to talk about it.

"The biggest news this year is they've dropped the age of colonoscopies from 50 to 45 and I know a lot of us, throughout lives, think down the road its something we have to worry about and think about, well it's probably here soon than you think, so if you're 45 and up it's now time to get a colonoscopy and the incidences of early-onset colorectal cancer, which is cancer under the age of 50 which is what Jamie had, he was diagnosed when he was 47, those numbers are on the rise and researchers are not quite sure why that people are getting colorectal cancer in their 20s, in their 30s, in their 40s, but they're sounding the alarm and that is why they dropped the screening age," McDonald says.