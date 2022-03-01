Examining the psychological toll of the last two years and Decision Fatigue

(WXYZ) — If you're feeling exhausted by the pandemic and the constant state of alert, you are not alone. The last two years have been overwhelming and full of uncertainty - and that can lead to something called Decision Fatigue.

Joining us for the 7 UpFront segment to talk about it is Dr. Lisa MacLean, a psychiatrist with Henry Ford Health System.

"Decision Fatigue is the exhaustion you feel at the end of the day after you've made decisions all day long," MacLean says. "Every day, just in our personal lives, we make tons of decisions, what to eat, what to wear, what to do with our day, and by bedtime, the average person has made over 35,000 decisions and every decision requires time and energy, which can deplete us."