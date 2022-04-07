Examining the recent revelations about the war in Ukraine

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at the new revelations that are emerging out of Ukraine.

We're being joined by Mykola Murskyj, the Chair of the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan, to talk about it.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"I think that the whole world has seen how bravely the Ukrainians have been fighting to defend their neighborhoods and it's been an inspiration to everybody that they're fighting not just fighting for their lives, they're fighting for the values that we, here in America, say we care about," says Murskyj. "It's been an inspiration for everybody, but it's also been very demoralizing to see the lengths to which Russian soldiers will go to try and cripple the Ukrainian will to resist."