Examining what's next for the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking stock of the COVID-19 pandemic as the omicron surge appears to be receding with positive tests, cases rates, and hospitalizations down across the board.

Joining us to talk about it is Internal Medicine Physician for Beaumont Health Dr. Justin Skrzynski.

"It's absolutely optimistic right now. If you look at the cases, dramatically down from what we saw at our peaks. A lot of the patients that we have now with COVID are incidental. So, they have COVID along with another issue, which is the primary reason why they're coming into the hospital," Skrzynski says. "Personally, I think there is reason for hope for a good spring and summer. If you look at the numbers subsiding, so many people had omicron and so many people have gotten vaccinated, there should be a lot of immunity out there. So, really hopeful that we're not going to see any additional surges in the spring or at least the summer."