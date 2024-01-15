Fani Willis speaks out after claims of improper relationship

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is defending her choice for one of the special prosecutors in the election subversion case against Donald Trump, following unsubstantiated claims that the two had an “improper” relationship.

During a service celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at Atlanta's Big Bethel AME Church on Sunday, Willis publicly spoke for the first time since the claims were levied against her by a defendant in a court filing last week.

Without using his name, Willis praised Nathan Wade as a great friend and called him a “legal superstar," but she didn’t outright confirm or deny any romantic involvement. She also said the attacks are racially motivated and pointed out that Wade is black; the other two prosecutors, also chosen by Willis, are White.

“I am a little confused. I appointed three special counsel, which is my right to do. Paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one," Willis said. “Why are they surprised that a diverse team that I have assembled can accomplish an extraordinary thing?"

The claims were made in court documents filed by former Trump campaign operative Michael Roman, who alleges Wade was hired by Willis to join her team after the two had become romantically involved. He alleges Willis and Wade took multiple vacations together on trips he paid for. Roman is seeking to have his own election-related charges dismissed in Georgia.

Moments after Willis spoke Sunday, Trump, at a pre-caucus rally in Iowa, called the allegations “proof the case against him in Georgia should be dropped."

"She's filtering money to her boyfriend, and I mean, big money, and he never did a case before. He never did a felony case. He never did a case before,” said Trump.

According to the Washington Post, Wade did have little experience prosecuting criminal cases before his appointment as lead prosecutor. Still, it's important to note that the filing doesn’t include proof — just claims at this point.

The judge in the case says he plans to schedule a hearing on the claims next month.

