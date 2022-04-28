FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sometimes you want to be where everybody knows your name.

“The staff is amazing they let us use the facility they're helpful. My son knows everybody and loves them. It's just very family-oriented,” said Samuel Cannon.

Every day you can find Samuel Cannon and his son here at the Farmington Family YMCA as part of a family tradition to build a strong future.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

“An NBA player,” said Samuel Cannon, Jr.

“Got your 1st fan right here,” said Lewis.

For almost 60 years this YMCA has been serving families in the Farmington Hills area and beyond.

Now after coming through a pandemic, New Executive Director Douglas Edwards is kicking off a campaign appropriately named "Make Every Day Better" bright and early with breakfast. Those who love the Y can come support.

“We are calling everyone. We're calling blue-collar workers white-collar workers, students, Philanthropists, entrepreneurs. In short, everyone can join us in making sure we are making every day better in our community,” said Farmington YMCA Executive Director Douglas Edwards.

“Critical how all of these pieces yet it's the communities and families that keep this going,” said Lewis.

“Without question! So, one of the great things is we have great volunteers that help us out. I have for you today is Barb, she helps with our curriculum and Camp Riley focuses on social-emotional learning, Financial Literacy, and STEM,” said Edwards.

Barb DuRei has been a volunteer here since 1972. She's worked with the summer Camp Riley program for the last decade. You can see the twinkle in her eye when she talks about slipping in common core academics with fun camp activities.

“For instance, you want to know the best way to soak your counselor with a water blaster. You have to know the angels,” said Volunteer Barb DuRei.

“Did you know that Cheese-it's are one square inch?” said DuRei. “Great for doing perimeter and area.”

“We ended up with the last data we had. 3 % gain in Language Arts and a 27% gain in Math,” said DuRei.

“That's why I do this. It's good for kids and it's good for me,” said DuRei.

“If someone were to ask you, what you like about the Y you would say,” asked Lewis.

“It’s fun,” said Cannon, Jr.

With membership going up, there are a number of programs you can help support by attending the YMCA breakfast this Friday. Including live strong cancer survival, swimming lessons, and more.

For more opportunities: Farmington Family YMCA