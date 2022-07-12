(WXYZ) — From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the Cynthia and Edsel Ford Foundation will be matching all donations for WXYZ-TV’s “Day of Giving Back” to Forgotten Harvest.

All day on Tuesday, our team at WXYZ has been committed to giving back, especially as high prices of gas, groceries and everyday essentials have created challenges for families in metro Detroit. We’re partnering with the community and Forgotten Harvest, a local nonprofit, to help those in need.

Forgotten Harvest is metro Detroit's largest food rescue organization. They have a fleet of 39 trucks on the road five days a week to pick up food from over 520 food donors. Volunteers then clean and repack the food into family-sized portions, and distribute it to families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Last year alone, Forgotten Harvest was able to rescue and distribute over 51 million pounds of food.

During our "Day of Giving Back" on July 12, we will be matching the first $5,000 in donations.

Your donation, no matter the amount, will make an impact in our community. The need is great, and the time to give is now.

If you would like to donate, visit the Forgotten Harvest campaign section on our website.