WXYZ GM Mike Murri on the importance of raising money for Forgotten Harvest

Right now, families across metro Detroit are struggling to make ends meet. The high cost of gas and groceries are putting a strain on so many of us. One in six people in metro Detroit faces hunger or food insecurity at some point in their life. That's why WXYZ has partnered with Forgotten Harvest to raise money for metro Detroit's largest food rescue organization.

Forgotten Harvest has a fleet of 39 trucks on the road five days a week to pick up food from over 520 food donors. Volunteers then clean and repack the food into family-sized portions, and distribute it to families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Last year alone, Forgotten Harvest was able to rescue and distribute over 51 million pounds of food.

Your donation will help the organization relieve hunger in metro Detroit for the more than 700,000 people who face food insecurity in the area.