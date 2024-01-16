Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick interviewed by Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced that former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is among the candidates interviewing for the team's open head coaching position.

Belichick and the Patriots mutually parted ways last week, ending Belichick's 24-year tenure with the Patriots. Belichick led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his time in Foxboro.

Belichick is the third-winningest coach in NFL history, compiling 302 regular-season victories. He has by far the most postseason victories with 31. He also has the most Super Bowl victories.

The Falcons had a 7-10 record in 2023 before firing head coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons have not had a winning season since 2017.

Also being considered for the job in Atlanta are Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

There are currently seven open head coaching positions in the NFL. Eight head coaches split from their respective teams following the 2023 season. Only Belichick's old position in New England has been filled.

Prior to his tenure with the Patriots, Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95 before they moved to Baltimore. The Browns went 36-44 during his stint there. After his stint with the Browns, he was assistant head coach and defensive back coach with the Patriots in 1996. Belichick then spent three seasons as the New York Jets' assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Belichick is expected to draw interest from numerous NFL teams that have recently parted ways with their head coach.

