How fish hatcheries help enhance and care for Pure Michigan waters

About ten miles west of Kalamazoo, just off Highway M-43, you'll find what looks like an ordinary neighborhood in rural Michigan.

Just a few hundred feet down the road, though, you'll notice there's something much more back there — a massive operation working tirelessly to conserve and protect the public waters we all love.

We're talking about the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan.

"If we weren't here, you know, lakes and rivers would probably be able to do a pretty good job on their own, of maintaining a balance," said Shana Ramsey, the fisheries interpreter at the hatchery's visitor center. "But we are here, and we're not going anywhere, anytime soon.”

The Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery has a 134-acre campus that supports four main goals — maintaining health aquatic ecosystems, rehabilitate native species, enhance the sport fishing experience and educate about the environment.

“Overfishing, habitat loss, and just generally speaking, we as humans are always going to have some kind of impact on the environment," Ramsey said.

Sometimes, our activity can introduce invasive species into the water, like alewife and sea lamprey.

Hatcheries combat those destructive patters.

The Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery was built in 1927. It's one of six set up across the state by the DNR.

The other five are: Harrietta State Fish Hatchery, Marquette State Fish Hatchery, Oden State Fish Hatchery & Visitor Center, Platte River State Fish Hatchery and the Thompson State Fish Hatchery.

“Fish hatcheries are important places where we raise and care for fish," Ramsey said. "Then, when they get big enough, we put them out into the lakes, rivers and streams in Michigan.”

Wolf Lake is responsible for raising four kinds of fish: Walleye, Great Lakes Muskellunge, Chinook Salmon and Steelhead Trout.

Watch the video attached to this article to learn how it's all done.

In addition to all of the work done out in the field, the hatcheries are giant recreational spaces for you to visit, learn and explore all for free!

Keep that in mind next time you're planning a fun weekend for the family.

