Gearing up for Detroit's annual Motor City Makeover spring cleaning event

(WXYZ) — Warmer days are ahead and the city of Detroit is gearing up for the annual Motor City Makeover, a 30-year tradition of the community coming together to clean neighborhoods.

Joining us on 7 UpFront Friday is Kya Robertson, deputy manager for Detroit District 1 and chair of the Motor City Makeover.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

"One of the biggest changes is that it has been an annual cleanup and so since I've been chair, I've really tried to encourage folks to love on their neighborhood all year round. So, we've expanded Motor City Makeover to what we now call 'Motor City Makeover 365,' which supports folks who are already doing the work to continue to do it throughout the year."

Registration opened Friday. You can register online at motorcitymakeover.org.