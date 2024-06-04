Bridge construction is taking place all over Downriver this summer

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bridge construction is taking place all across the Downriver area this summer.

"It’s really backed up, congested," said the manager at The Lighthouse of Trenton, Mary Gilmour. "Business is down just because of traffic."

Gilmour told us that since March closures on the West Road Bridge right outside her business have had her customers saying it's too difficult to make it to her shop.

"There’s cars lined up here in front of our store, going all the way over to Ford Street," said Gilmour.

Wayne County has shut down varying lanes of the bridge over 5th Street Conrail and Grand Trunk Western Road to "ensure safety."

Locals have voiced their fears about the bridge's safety for years.

7 News Detroit reached out to the county to ask if construction on it will begin soon. We were told a new design for the bridge is being worked on. After that, they will know the cost of the project and be able to get to work.

Over in Taylor, the Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $18.5 million to replace two bridges and improve four more on US-24, Telegraph Road, from the US-24/I-75 connector to Mercier Avenue, north of Eureka Road.

Local driver Kelsey Mcelyea told our team all of the work Downriver is, "Definitely the biggest it’s ever been. It puts a couple more minutes to the drive."

On a positive note, MDOT said all of the construction is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 263 jobs.

It's all in an effort to fix the damn roads.

"Well I hope they can wave a magic wand and get it all done pretty quickly, just get some progress going, let businesses be aware of what’s happening in your neighborhood," said Gilmour.