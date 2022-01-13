Watch

Preliminary construction work on I-75 begins this weekend ahead of full modernization project

Posted at 9:26 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 09:26:27-05

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation said preliminary work on the latest segment of the I-75 Modernization Project will begin this weekend, weather permitting.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, MDOT will close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to 11 Mile to begin building a retaining wall.

The work comes ahead of the full-scale rebuild that will begin later this winter.

This year, the modernization project will involve rebuilding northbound I-75 pavement, ramps, and bridges, from I-696 to 13 Mile Rd.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, MDOT will close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to 11 Mile to begin building a retaining wall. The detour for the ramp closure will be northbound I-75 to 14 Mile until mid-November.

This weekend, crews will also close the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 to demolition bridge supports on the previous Dallas Ave. overpass.

More information on the project is available at Modernize75.com.

