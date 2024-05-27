What are the street closures for the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're headed to Downtown Detroit over the next few weeks, you're going to have to deal with road closures because of the 2024 Grand Prix.

The city will begin closing streets Tuesday, May 28 for the event, which runs May 31st through June 2.

However, the city stresses you will still be able to access downtown through alternative options such as the Detroit People Mover, SMART and DDOT buses, Transit Windsor, and the QLINE.

The People Mover will have extended hours. DDOT and SMART buses will operate on their normal schedule with route modifications to accommodate the road closures. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel will remain open and operational but should be accessed from I-375. Traffic to and from the Ren Cen and the pre-arranged parking options near that facility should also use I-375.

The city released the following schedule of closures:



Tuesday, May 28 – Thursday, June 5

Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza Bates from Jefferson to Atwater EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd. Woodward from State to Jefferson Cadillac Square west of Bates Campus Martius

Wednesday, May 29 – Monday, June 3

Renaissance Drive West Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater



Any remaining closures are expected to reopen by Friday, June 7. Larned and Congress are expected to remain open.

The city also released the following guide for parking and transportation: