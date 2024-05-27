What are the street closures for the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're headed to Downtown Detroit over the next few weeks, you're going to have to deal with road closures because of the 2024 Grand Prix.
The city will begin closing streets Tuesday, May 28 for the event, which runs May 31st through June 2.
However, the city stresses you will still be able to access downtown through alternative options such as the Detroit People Mover, SMART and DDOT buses, Transit Windsor, and the QLINE.
The People Mover will have extended hours. DDOT and SMART buses will operate on their normal schedule with route modifications to accommodate the road closures. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel will remain open and operational but should be accessed from I-375. Traffic to and from the Ren Cen and the pre-arranged parking options near that facility should also use I-375.
The city released the following schedule of closures:
- Tuesday, May 28 – Thursday, June 5
- Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza
- Bates from Jefferson to Atwater
- EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard
- WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd.
- Woodward from State to Jefferson
- Cadillac Square west of Bates
- Campus Martius
- Wednesday, May 29 – Monday, June 3
- Renaissance Drive West
- Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine
- Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater
- Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater
Any remaining closures are expected to reopen by Friday, June 7. Larned and Congress are expected to remain open.
The city also released the following guide for parking and transportation:
Detroit Grand Prix Parking and Transportation Options
QLINE Park & Ride
The QLINE will utilize a $5 park and ride system allowing attendees to park at the Wayne State lot 12 (6005 Woodward) at the corner of Harper and Wooward and catch the train from there.
Transit Windsor
Transit Windsor will follow the existing tunnel bus schedule with additional buses on the weekend. Passengers will not have the option to prebook a ride, instead passengers are encouraged to arrive at the Mariners Church bus stop and board the bus with their preferred form of payment. On Sunday, Transit Windsor buses will begin running at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am.
Detroit People Mover
Once Downtown, the Detroit People Mover is the best option for getting around Downtown Detroit. By using The People Mover, you can exit the transit system at the Renaissance Center station, putting you directly inside the venue footprint. There is no fee for riding the People Mover.
Parking Options
In addition to road closures, parking restrictions will be enforced before and during the Grand Prix. Detroit’s Municipal Parking Department and Department of Public Works encourage motorists to pay close attention to all parking restriction signs along our city streets to avoid having their car towed. Ford Underground Garage will be closed to the public and city employees beginning Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, June 7.
The following parking structures within the venue are NOT open for paid public parking during the event weekend: Millender Garage, Center Garage, Port Atwater Garage, Beaubien Garage, and River East Garage.
Download the Park Detroit App for information on parking locations around Downtown Detroit. The app allows you to pre-purchase and reserve your parking in lots and garages around the City of Detroit.
Ride Share & Bus Drop Off Locations
There are three locations outside the venue that are designated as Ride Share drop off locations (Lyft, Uber, etc.) as well as bus and limo drop-off:
Bus Service from Detroit Metro Airport
- West Location - along Fort Street, between Washington and Shelby, between the 200 and 300 blocks of West Fort Street
- East Location - Riopelle between Jefferson and Woodbridge
The Regional Transit Authority has launched a direct bus service from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Downtown Detroit. Tickets and information are available at Detroit Air Express at https://www.dax-bus.com/.