US decreases the number of vaccines it recommends for every child

The U.S. took the unprecedented step Monday of dropping the number of vaccines it recommends for every child, leaving other immunizations, such as flu shots, open to families to choose but without clear guidance.

Officials said the overhaul to the federal vaccine schedule won’t result in any families losing access or insurance coverage for vaccines, but medical experts slammed the move, saying it could lead to reduced uptake of important vaccinations and increase disease.

The change came after President Donald Trump in December asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to review how peer nations approach vaccine recommendations and consider revising the U.S. schedule to align with their guidance.

