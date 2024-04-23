Heinz made a new pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce, but getting it will be tricky

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie may have been released last July, but we’re still, most definitely, living in a Barbie world. Proof: Still riding on the (high) heels of the massive success of the “Barbie” movie, Heinz and Mattel just released a new, limited-edition pink-hued “Barbieque” sauce fit for any Barbieland cookout.

Unfortunately, the condiment, which is a vegan mayo with barbecue sauce, is only available in the United Kingdom and Spain at the moment, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any pink sauces popping up in stateside grocery stores. To get its vibrant pink color, Heinz used a beetroot extract.

They even made a Barbie-sized bottle so your own Weird Barbie and other favorite dolls can get in on the fun!

Mattel

The new sauce actually has nothing to do with the 2023 hit movie, though. Mattel and Heinz teamed up and launched it to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand. That’s right: Barbie, whose dolls have had more than 250 careers over the years, is now old enough to file for Medicare.

Ruth Handler created Barbie for Mattel, naming the doll after her own daughter, Barbara. The first Barbie doll debuted at the American Toy Fair on March 9, 1959. She wore a black-and-white strapless swimsuit, which you probably remember in larger-than-life detail from the opening scenes of “Barbie” if you saw the movie on the big screen last summer.

Mattel

“Barbie” was the highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2023, raking in $1.36 billion in box offices across the globe and drumming up extra interest in all things Barbie-related. Mattel is planning an adventure park for 2026 in Bonner Springs, Kansas, that will have a life-size Barbie Dream House and high-tech holograms to bring the likeness of Barbie into the park.

The smoky new Heinz “Barbieque” sauce is the latest in a line of Barbie merch that spans decades. Heinz suggests putting some of the sauce on a burger or over a salad.

Heinz made a new pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce, but getting it will be tricky originally appeared on Simplemost.com