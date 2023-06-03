2nd annual ‘Dog Days of Summer' adoption fair to be held June 3 in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pet Supplies Plus [petsuppliesplus.com], the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise in the United States, announces its second annual ‘Dog Days of Summer [313presents.com]’ adoption event in partnership with the Detroit Pistons and 313 Presents. The free family-friendly event will take place at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on the campus of Oakland University on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Focused on rescue groups and their adoptable animals, and helping raise funds for each in attendance, more than 20 shelters and rescues from the metro Detroit-area will be at ‘Dog Days of Summer.’ Rescues will have dogs and cats available for adoption on-site with many being able to go home that day but will vary by shelter.

“Last year’s event made such a difference with more than 100 pets being adopted, and we’re excited to give even more pets a forever home this year,” said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. “We’re honored the Detroit Pistons, 313 Presents, 20 local shelters and other community vendors want to participate in support of these rescue animals. We encourage all community members looking to expand their families with a furry companion to join us at this great event.”

Detroit Pistons player Jaden Ivey will be at the event alongside Pistons Dancers, Hooper, and the team’s hype man “KevKnows.” Attendees can participate in giveaways with pet retailers, enjoy themed fun, local food trucks, live pet caricature drawings and more with their family, friends, and pets. There will also be a main giveaway where two lucky winners will receive a gift card to Pet Supplies Plus, summer fun essentials and a Visa gift card. Free pet giveaways will be available from event sponsors including Merrick Petcare, Multipet, Outward Hound, Purina Pro Plan and Science Diet and more.