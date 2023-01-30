A Dozen Squirrel Monkeys are Missing from Zoosiana

Broussard police are investigating a weekend burglary at Zoosiana.

According to Matt Oldenburg, Director of Zoosiana, he and his family have been in business for more than two decades. He describes the burglary as heart-breaking.

"It's a very sad situation," Oldenburg said. "The incident did occur around midnight between Saturday and early Sunday morning. We don't have a lot of details at this time."

Oldenburg said a dozen squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat, at Zoosiana. Oldenburg said he and his colleagues were recently recognized for their efforts in breeding the species.

"We have been very successful with our family of squirrel monkeys," Oldenburg said. "A group of squirrel monkeys is actually called a troop. And, we've had a good run with our troop of squirrel monkeys. They've been very prolific and they have very strong family units."

Vance Olivier, Police Chief of Broussard said there aren't any tips on where the monkeys may be or who took them. However, police are reviewing surveillance footage and the investigation continues.

"Right now, they're facing burglary charge of taking the animals," Olivier said. "We really need to get them back to their habitat because when you take them out of their habitat, they're the kind of creatures of nature so they need to be out in their habitats that they have."

Olivier said if you see anything suspicious or know of anyone who may have the squirrel monkeys to contact the Broussard Police Department or the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.