Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl canceled, carjacking suspect sought

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department have canceled an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl taken during a carjacking Saturday night in Detroit. The toddler was discovered safe just before 6 a.m. Sunday near the area the car was stolen from.

Investigators say the toddler was in the back seat of a black 2006 Chrysler 300, Michigan license plate EQQ8148, that was stolen from a Sunoco gas station on Schoolcraft and Greenfield on the city's side around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police are still looking for the stolen Chrysler 300 and the suspect. He's described as a 45-50 year old black male, with gray mustache and gray beard, approximately 5'5 to 6 foot, wearing an army-type jacket, gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.