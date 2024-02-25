Blake Farms and Premier Pet Supply partner for 'Dog Dayze on the Farm'

Watch Now
VILLAGE OF ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Blake Farms and Premier Pet Supply invites families and their furry friends to 'Dog Dayze on the Farm.'

The one day only event is taking place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25 and includes a mile-long walking trail throughout the orchard. After the walk, guests will gather in Orchard Square Tent for food, drinks, music, a doggy kissing booth and prizes. Representative s from Premier Pet Supply will also be on-site with great merchandise for your furry friend. The fun will also include a dog costume contest and a dog/owner look-a-like contest.

Tickets are $7.95 per person to access the walking trail. Each ticket includes a pup cup, access to Orchard walking trail, random prizes & giveaways. All pets must have up to date vaccine records, well behaved and leashed all times (6ft or shorter leash).

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill is located at 17985 Armada Center Road in Armada, MI 48005. For info and to purchase tickets, visit: www.blakefarms.com.

