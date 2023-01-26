Governor Whitmer calls for free public preschool, lower costs, in State of the State address

(WXYZ) — In Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address, she focused heavily on economic relief for Michigan’s working families and says she aims to expand the working family tax credit and make early childhood education more accessible and affordable.

She plans on expanding Michigan’s Great Start Readiness Program touting that it will have a positive impact on Michigan families and their bank accounts.

“Let’s expand our bi-partisan preschool effort, the Great Start Readiness Program," Whitmer said. "So every four-year-old in Michigan can access a free public preschool education by the end of my second term.”

According to Governor Whitmer, the free public school initiative would save families upwards of $10,000. She's hoping that the investment will not only support kids and their educational outcomes but working parents, especially moms, jump back into the workforce.

“Every single parent. Every one of us knows that an early start is critical for our children’s future," she said. “Data shows that children who go to pre-school are more likely to graduate, earn a certificate or degree, and get a good paying job.”

Whitmer focused on 3 groups of Michiganders in her address Wednesday—people working to support their families, young people getting ready to graduate, and Michiganders born today. She adds that an expanded working families tax credit will save around 700,000 families at least $3000.

While Democrats were excited for Michigan’s future many republicans were critical of Governor Whitmer’s outlook and plan moving forward. That includes State Rep. Andrew Beeler of Port Huron who called the speech tone-deaf.

“I personally didn’t hear how the governor would defend our abysmal third-grade reading statistics. The rates that people are leaving the state generally. I don’t think she really addressed the actual state-of-the-state," he said.

The governor also mentioned her plan to roll back the retirement tax and to continue work on Michigan’s roads, something she ran on in 2018 and the opposing party is keeping pressure on.