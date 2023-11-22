Help bring Christmas magic to life with Operation Santa

(WXYZ) — Ho-Ho-Ho! It's that time of year: time for holiday cheer!

The U.S. Postal Service is launching Operation Santa earlier than ever.

Old St. Nick's program turns 111 this year, and he needs your help.

Here's how it works. Children write letters to Santa and send them directly to the North Pole at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

All letters must be in the mailbox by Dec. 11.

Once Santa Claus receives your child's letter he'll be looking for people across the country to offer random acts of kindness. By adopting a letter, you help Santa create the magic of Christmas for a little boy or girl.

USPS makes it easy to send and adopt letters