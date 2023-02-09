‘It’s more than I had dreamed of:’ Couple excited to get married for $50 on Valentine’s Day

KENTWOOD, Mich. — When Laura Whittaker saw her soon-to-be wedding venue for the first time on Wednesday morning, her jaw dropped and tears filled her eyes.

“Oh my gosh,” Laura said while staring at the wall tassels, hanging light bulbs, and red roses. “Brittany, that’s amazing.”

Laura was at a loss for words. So was her fiancé Lloyd Ayers. He commented that it was a “beautiful set up.”

“I was blown away,” Laura said during an interview with Fox 17 at Morenas Event Venue. “That is way more than we could have ever expected for the price for what we heard about it. It’s more than I had dreamed of.”

“I’m,” Laura said before taking a long pause. “at a loss for words”



Laura and Lloyd saw their soon-to-be Valentine’s Day wedding venue at Morenas Event venue for the first time on Wednesday.



And, get this, they’re getting married for $50 💍 // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/KiIXluNYZB — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) February 8, 2023

Laura and Lloyd met Britney Hoskins at a bridal show recently where they learned about her unique deal to offer couples a $50 wedding at her venue on Valentine's Day.

Laura and Lloyd were sold on the spot, they said.

“Very, very beautiful set up,” Lloyd reiterated. “I’m excited that we’re doing it here. It’s more than I can ask for, especially for the price. I mean, she’s worth more than 50 dollars to me but the price point is spectacular.”

Owner Britney Hoskins is calling the day Mini-Mony Day, where engaged couples can walk down the aisle to their favorite song, have a traditional ceremony, and exchange vows, all for $50 on Valentine’s Day. If they’d like photography, that’ll be an extra $125.

Hoskins said she know she’s saving couples a lot of cash.

“I do,” Hoskins said while laughing. “The average wedding in Michigan costs $30,000. So, to say they’re saving, it’s a little bit. But, what we’re able to give them is a lifetime of, they’ll remember this day forever.”

So far, she’s got a few weddings booked and a vow-renewal ceremony. It all begins at 10 a.m.

“While Morena’s is brand new, Morena’s is only about 120 days old, I probably been involved in over 300 love stories over my time as an event designer,” Hoskins said. “So, we’re really excited to be able to help the couples that are going to be here on Valentine’s Day.”

Laura and Lloyd are excited too.

Their package allows them to bring up to 15 guests to watch them walk down the aisle. It’ll be the second wedding for both of them, who met at work over five years ago and fell in love. However, they know this one will last a lifetime.

“I actually don’t remember [my first wedding] ‘cause I had brain surgery and I got out shortly after,” Laura said. “I don’t remember any of my first wedding. So, this will make it that much more special.”