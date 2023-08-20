JARC to host free carnival to accommodate people with developmental challenges

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 400 people are expected to attend a free carnival specifically geared to accommodate people with developmental disabilities and/or sensory sensitivities and their caregivers on Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4 p.m., and hosted by JARC [jarc.org], a metro Detroit based nonprofit that serves individuals with developmental disabilities.

The event will include carnival rides and games, music, snacks and entertainment, alongside sensory-friendly, quiet spaces to accommodate anyone with sensory needs. The carnival will be held in the parking lot of Adat Shalom Synagogue (29901 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334). Food will be available for purchase. Individuals with developmental disabilities and their caregivers are invited to attend the event for free and tickets for family members can be purchased for $20 per individual or $50 per family.

The carnival is not open to the greater public. Proceeds will benefit JARC’s important programs and services which fulfill JARC’s mission of enriching the lives of people with developmental disabilities. To reserve tickets, visit jarc.org/carnival.

ARC Chief Executive Officer Shaindle Braunstein said, “JARC is committed to creating opportunities and experiences for people with developmental disabilities to live their best lives. This carnival was designed not to be simply accessible, but also accepting and embracing of the needs of those with disabilities and sensory sensitivities. This includes making sure that an event that could be perceived to be crowded and overstimulating has spaces and opportunity to decompress and recenter, while continuing to enjoy the fun.”

The carnival is part of JARC’s summer-long Ellen Labes Festival Series sponsored by the Ellen Labes Family. Other events in the summer series include a sensory-friendly Detroit Symphony Orchestra concert, an outdoor movie night featuring the motion picture the Wizard of Oz, a picnic in the park with a sensory-friendly drumming activity, and a Motown Summer Concert.

To register for the carnival or for more information, visit jarc.org.